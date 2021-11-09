CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread Xfinity outages reported across the country: Here's what we know

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Xfinity customers from California to New Jersey are experiencing extensive outages affecting their internet and cable.

According to Down Detector , there are over 52,000 reports of outages as of Tuesday morning.

A Comcast spokesperson told USA TODAY, “Earlier, some customers experienced intermittent service disruptions as a result of a network issue. We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected.”

KPIX 5 reported widespread outages across the San Francisco area Monday night. The outage led to the Marin County Sheriff to tweet for people to not call 911 to ask why their internet was out.

CBS Philly reported outages across the tri-state area, and the Chicago Sun Times also reported outages across the Chicago area Tuesday morning.

Frustrated customers turned to social media to air out their grievances with the internet company and service.

California state Sen. Mike McGuire tweeted that Comcast was working to get customers back online, but they did not disclose a reason for the outage.

Representatives for Xfinity did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Widespread Xfinity outages reported across the country: Here's what we know

Related
CNET

Comcast Xfinity outage affects scattered subscribers across the US

Xfinity customers in Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and other areas on Tuesday were hit with outages to their internet and phone services. While it didn't appear to be a complete outage for all Comcast Xfinity customers, the issue was widespread enough that Downdetector showed outages ranging from Indiana to south Florida.
TECHNOLOGY
phl17.com

Major Comcast outages impacting people across the country

Philadelphia (WPHL)– A major Comcast outage is impacting people across the country. According to reports and social media posts online, the outage is impacting internet and phone services. Initial reports started on the West Coast, with outages reported in San Francisco region. Outages were also reported in the Philadelphia area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CNN

Comcast Xfinity internet outage hits customers across the US

(CNN Business) — If your Tuesday morning started out with internet connectivity problems, it's not just you. Comcast customers in various areas across the United States, including parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, reported outages early Tuesday with their Xfinity internet service. Outage tracking service Downdetector recorded more than 52,000 outage reports around 9 a.m. ET, with most complaining of a "total blackout" of service.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
San Francisco Chronicle

Here's what Comcast says about the huge Bay Area Xfinity outage

Comcast officials said Tuesday they were investigating the cause of a widespread outage that disconnected thousands of people in the Bay Area from their internet, phone and cable services Monday night. Comcast customers reported losing their connections before 10 p.m. Monday and only some were able to reach a customer...
ECONOMY
KTVU FOX 2

Widespread internet outage reported in Bay Area and beyond

There are indications there is a widespread internet outage affecting Comcast Xfinity customers in San Francisco and parts of the East Bay. Reports suggest the outage is affecting customers as far south as Salinas and as far north as Ukiah, but those details have not yet been confirmed.
INTERNET
indianapublicmedia.org

Xfinity reports service outages across nation, including Indiana

Xfinity, the brand name for Comcast Cable Communications, is reporting nationwide outages for cable television, internet, telephone and other wireless services on its outage map. The company is reporting outages across Indiana and northern parts of the Midwest. Other areas the company is reporting unplanned outages include San Francisco and...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning.

(WNDU) - A massive Comcast outage was reported across the country Tuesday morning. The outage affected internet, TV, and phones. According to DownDetector.com, there was a spike in reported outages Tuesday morning across the country, but many customers have since reported their service had come back online. Xfinity Support says...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Comcast admits “widespread” outage as tens of thousands of users report problems

There appears to be a widespread Comcast outage affecting customers in multiple parts of the country this morning. News reports have described large outages in Chicago, Philadelphia, and southern New Jersey. "Xfinity's own outage tracker is currently down, displaying the error message: 'We are experiencing abnormal traffic to our network or… the service or servers on it are not currently available,'" The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Xfinity, Verizon, T-Mobile outages reported in San Francisco, other cities

Comcast customers reported Xfinity outages in major cities across the U.S. on Tuesday morning. There were more than 54,000 reports submitted to service outage website DownDetector.com just before 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday, the majority (64%) of which were "total blackout" reports, meaning nothing was working for those experiencing issues.
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Is TikTok down? Users report widespread outages on November 12

Users are reporting that popular short-form video app TikTok is down, with the app not loading for some and others experiencing a “broken” for you page on November 12. Short-form video app TikTok is many people’s go-to social media app, but with more and more users joining by the day, it is natural for there to be more server issues and glitches.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Widespread Comcast Xfinity Outage Impacts Thousands Across the U.S.

Thousands of Comcast Xfinity have been impacted as widespread outages have been reported across the country. Outages were first reported in the California Bay Area late Monday night, with service beginning to be restored just hours later, according to NBC Bay Area. The outlet reported that although the cause of the outages is currently unknown, they coincided with the arrival of strong winds and rain in the area.
INDUSTRY
cbslocal.com

Widespread Xfinity Cable, Internet Outages Reported Across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An extensive Xfinity cable and Internet outage was reported across the Bay Area Monday night, impacting a wide portion of the Bay Area. The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in Xfinity outages reported shortly before 10 p.m. Upwards of 24,000 individual reported the outage according to the website, but rampant complaints on social media indicated that the outage was far more widespread, impacting customers in San Francisco and the Peninsula, the East Bay and the North Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

