GAC Aion V LX Plus Promises Over 1,000 Km / 620 Miles Range

Upgrade how you commute and venture outdoors with the Onewheel GT travel board. It reaches up to 20 mph and has a generous maximum range of up to 32 miles, making it great for visiting friends or exploring the outside. You can even use it at night, as it features bright LED lights with 300 percent more lumens than the XR model. Moreover, this travel board boasts a redesigned control system with higher voltage for more power, torque, and better overall performance. All the while, remain in complete control with concave footpads, grippier grip tape, and a custom tire profile for deeper carving. So not only is the Onewheel GT fun, but it’s also safe to use on uneven surfaces. Finally, sync this board to the Onewheel App to check the battery status, connect with friends, and personalize your ride.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO