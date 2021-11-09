CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Cook Says He Owns Cryptocurrency and He's Been ‘Interested in It for a While'

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook said he personally owns cryptocurrency on Tuesday at the DealBook conference. Cook said that he had been interested in cryptocurrency "for a while" and that he had been researching the topic. Cook said that his interest was from a "personal point of view" and dismissed...

