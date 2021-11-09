CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Man in court in connection with Oct. 22 arsons

By Kurt Hildebrand
Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA homeless man accused of setting three fires on Oct. 22 and trying to set a fourth was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday....

Tara Lennon Stepro
4d ago

This guy stood in my work the other night and stared at me and my coworker for a solid 20 minutes after he bought a root beer. He just stood 5 feet from us and stared into us like he was just gone mentally. He would drop an occasional sudden wide eyed grin if we met eyes with him. We didn't want to boot him into the cold before closing so he stood there until closing. He definitely needs some help.

