Man in court in connection with Oct. 22 arsons
A homeless man accused of setting three fires on Oct. 22 and trying to set a fourth was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday....www.recordcourier.com
A homeless man accused of setting three fires on Oct. 22 and trying to set a fourth was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday....www.recordcourier.com
This guy stood in my work the other night and stared at me and my coworker for a solid 20 minutes after he bought a root beer. He just stood 5 feet from us and stared into us like he was just gone mentally. He would drop an occasional sudden wide eyed grin if we met eyes with him. We didn't want to boot him into the cold before closing so he stood there until closing. He definitely needs some help.
Comments / 1