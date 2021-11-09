CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Dollywood nominated for best holiday theme event in US

By Melanie Vásquez Russell, Becky Willeke
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmCAK_0crEDeQl00

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee’s Dollywood is nominated for the 2021 Best Theme Park Holiday Event by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards . Viewers can help narrow down the list of nominees from the top 20 to the top 10.

LIST: Holiday parades, festivities throughout the Tri-Cities region

Fans and viewers can vote for their favorite theme park holiday event once per day until voting ends on Monday, Dec. 6 at noon. The 10 winning events, determined by votes, will be announced on Friday, Dec. 17.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: All About Dolly Parton

Here are the nominees in no particular order:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Santa Trian will soon be making return to Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The yearly tradition of the Santa Train will continue starting Nov. 20. The train makes its rounds each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving delivering clothing food, clothing, candy, toys and gifts to thousands of people around the area, according to the event’s Facebook page. A social media post states that […]
SOCIETY
WJHL

Abingdon named Top Adventure Town in ‘Blue Ridge Outdoors’ contest

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The readers’ votes spoke, earning Abingdon the title of top small-sized adventure town in the Blue Ridge Outdoors’ 11th annual Top Adventure Towns contest. A release from the town states that the contest was split into four different categories — tiny town (population less than 3,000), small town (population of 3,001-16,000), […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton’s Christmas Open House

(WJHL) Courtney Bean with Main Street Elizabethton and Frankie Bailey with The Coffee Company tell us about the 24th annual Christmas Open House Sunday, November 14th from 1 – 5pm.For more information visit www.MainStreetElizabethton.com.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Bristol, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN
Lifestyle
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

42nd Annual Christmas Connection comes to Kingsport in early November

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport will be celebrating 42 years of bringing together arts and crafts vendors from around the region during the holidays. On Nov. 12 and 13, Kingsport’s Annual Christmas Connection will be held at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. A few items visitors will be able to find include: county […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ice rink delivery for Covered Bridge Park expected soon

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A temporary ice rink is being shipped into Covered Bridge Park for skaters to use this winter season. The synthetic ice rink that is being shipped to Elizabethton from Spain is designed to hold 30 skaters and is expected to be delivered soon, according to the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Local favorite Speedway in Lights event returns to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights is making its return to the speedway for its 25th season this Friday, Nov. 12. The event will feature a four-mile route decorated with more than two million Christmas lights which conclude at the speedway’s infield that is transformed into an Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village where […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

‘Night of Smiles’ aims to brighten to future of children around the region

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday night Bristol Motor Speedway got in the Christmas spirit with their children’s charities giving more than $600,000 in grants to several organizations located in Northeast Tennessee. The ‘Night of Smiles’ at the last great colosseum was hosted by the Speedway Children’s Charities and awarded the grants to child-focused causes […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Theme Park#Christmas#Busch Gardens Tampa Bay#Dollywood#Usa Today#Penn#Winterfest#Merry Farm#Knott S Berry Farm#Seaworld Orlando
WJHL

Bristol, TN officials announce air purifier program for those impacted by landfill odors

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee officials revealed Friday morning that community members affected by odors from the Bristol, Virginia, landfill could qualify for a new air purifier assistance program. A release from the city said officials have provided funds to make air purifier models available at no cost to Bristol, Tennessee households that meet […]
BRISTOL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Parades
WJHL

WJHL

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy