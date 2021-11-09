'LHHATL' Stars Faith Evans and Stevie J to Divorce

Faith Evans

Faith Evans and Stevie J will be going their separate ways after three years of marriage.

According to court docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight, it was Stevie J who filed the petition for divorce from Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The pair tied the knot in July 2018 in their hotel room in Las Vegas. The pair first met in the 90s Stevie J produced for Evan's then-husband, The Notorious B.I.G.

This is not the first time the couple has called it quits.

On an episode of "Behind Every Man," Faith revealed that she once parted ways with the former Bad Boy because he was allegedly still dating his ex and mother of one of his kids, Joseline Hernandez.

"I wasn't quite sure whether or not he was still involved with this ex. So, you know when you kind of told me you guys weren't together and then shortly thereafter finding out that you still kinda were, I think that's probably when I stepped away because I'm not a man stealer, a homewrecker, you know," she said at the time.

"This was the main thing, if you're not really serious, please don't do this to our friendship."

On her Instagram page, Evans' last post reads: "DO NOT EXCHANGE YOUR DIGNITY FOR POPULARITY." This was five days ago.

Stevie J's last post was uploaded three days ago and is of him turning up in Las Vegas.

It's not uncommon for couples to change their minds and withdraw a divorce petition. There may still be time for this couple to turn it all around.