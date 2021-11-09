CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'LHHATL' Stars Faith Evans and Stevie J to Divorce

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37O1nO_0crEDY5H00
Faith Evans

Faith Evans and Stevie J will be going their separate ways after three years of marriage.

According to court docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight, it was Stevie J who filed the petition for divorce from Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The pair tied the knot in July 2018 in their hotel room in Las Vegas. The pair first met in the 90s Stevie J produced for Evan's then-husband, The Notorious B.I.G.

This is not the first time the couple has called it quits.

On an episode of "Behind Every Man," Faith revealed that she once parted ways with the former Bad Boy because he was allegedly still dating his ex and mother of one of his kids, Joseline Hernandez.

"I wasn't quite sure whether or not he was still involved with this ex. So, you know when you kind of told me you guys weren't together and then shortly thereafter finding out that you still kinda were, I think that's probably when I stepped away because I'm not a man stealer, a homewrecker, you know," she said at the time.

"This was the main thing, if you're not really serious, please don't do this to our friendship."

On her Instagram page, Evans' last post reads: "DO NOT EXCHANGE YOUR DIGNITY FOR POPULARITY." This was five days ago.

Stevie J's last post was uploaded three days ago and is of him turning up in Las Vegas.

It's not uncommon for couples to change their minds and withdraw a divorce petition. There may still be time for this couple to turn it all around.

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams & Stevie J!

WENDY WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE: Wendy Williams has released a statement on Instagram, giving fans an update on her health. The talk show host wrote, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.” She added, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Stevie J
Person
Evan
Person
Joseline Hernandez
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhhatl#Entertainment Tonight#Bad Boy#Instagram
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ron Perlman Settles Divorce, Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife Opal Stone Perlman $12,500 a Month After 38-Years of Marriage

Putting it to bed. Ron Perlman and Opal Stone Perlman have settled their divorce nearly two years after the actor filed, Us Weekly can confirm. The Sons of Anarchy alum, 71, has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity, according to court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, October 26. The only way Ron can stop paying the 70-year-old jewelry designer is if she gets remarried or dies.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
parentherald.com

Court Confirms Bow Wow as Real Father of Baby He Disowned

A court has declared that rapper Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, is the biological father of Stone Kamin, born in 2020, who shall be legitimately known as Stone Moss. In early September, Bow Wow posted that the baby turned one year old on his social media...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Amara La Negra's baby daddy and is she dating him?

Love and Hip Hop star Amara La Negra has announced she is officially pregnant, following the worry of a missed period on the VH1 show. A series of Instagram posts began to be shared from November 4th, which show her holding a positive pregnancy test and posing with her bump.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pharrell Williams shares rare family photo with wife Helen and son Rocket

Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality time with his family. Over the weekend, the Grammy Award winning producer shared a rare family photo with his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their 12-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In his Instagram caption, Williams wrote, “Lotus Enzymes,” referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace. The family and a group of their friends are currently vacationing in Egypt.
RELATIONSHIPS
Audacy

Eve shows a baby bump that will 'blow ya mind'

The iconic “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper announced on October 15, that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, would be expecting their first child and revealed her growing baby bump on Instagram. In her post, the artist writes, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Nas X's Father Has Clapped Back at Boosie Badazz on Social Media Over Anti-Gay Rant

All parents make it a point to teach their kids right from wrong while also defending their honor. From Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade clapping back at naysayers spewing hate toward their daughter, Zaya, to DaBaby’s baby mama, Meme, addressing trolls talking about their daughter, Serenity, parents will always show up for their children. And Lil Nas X’s parents are no different.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

17K+
Followers
898
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy