White rhino calf born at Tulsa Zoo

It's a boy! Tulsa Zoo welcomed a new addition this weekend, the first white rhino calf born at the zoo.

The zoo says both mother Sally and the male calf, born on Nov. 07, 2021, are doing well. The calf was born at 12:24 p.m. and weighs 127 pounds. He was taking his first steps within an hour and nursing after two hours, which are both healthy signs for rhino calves.

The two will remain behind the scenes in the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve barn for now.

“Our zookeepers and veterinary staff are monitoring both Sally and her calf closely. We’re happy to report both animals are doing very well,” said Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “Sally is an experienced, attentive mother, so we’re looking forward to witnessing the calf grow and thrive here.”

Sally was pregnant when she arrived at Tulsa Zoo in October 2020. She was a part of a breeding program with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan. This program works to ensure sustainable populations under monitor and protection of human care.

White rhinos are classified as Near Threatened with fewer than 20,000 left in the wild.

