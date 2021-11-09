CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE CEO Larry Culp Says It Will Move as Quickly as It Can to Split Up Company But Will Do It Right

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe industrial giant announced Tuesday it would be splitting up into three companies focused on aviation, health care and energy. "We know looking at spins elsewhere that the focus and the accountability always increase," GE CEO Larry Culp said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." General Electric CEO Larry...

