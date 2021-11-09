CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tim Cook Says He Owns Cryptocurrency and He's Been ‘Interested in It for a While'

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook said he personally owns cryptocurrency on Tuesday at the DealBook conference. Cook said that he had been interested in cryptocurrency "for a while" and that he had been researching the topic. Cook said that his interest was from a "personal point of view" and dismissed...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Views on Cryptos and His Own Investments

Many celebrities and high net-worth individuals have investments in cryptos and especially Bitcoin. While speaking to New York Times Dealbook Conference on Nov. 9, Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that he has invested in cryptos. Which cryptos has he invested in? What are Cook’s thoughts on cryptos and does Apple have any plans regarding crypto?
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Andrew Ross Sorkin
cryptopolitan.com

Tim Cook, Apple CEO reveals he owns Bitcoin, Ethereum

Apple founder, Tim Cook says he owns Bitcoin. Cook confirms Apple is not launching any crypto product soon. CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, has revealed that he invested in cryptocurrency. He hinted that he owns Bitcoin or Ethereum, not saying which exactly he currently hodls. Tim Cook revealed this on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Iphone App Store#Apple Pay
decrypt.co

Apple CEO Tim Cook Says He Holds Crypto

Today, at the New York Times DealBook Online Summit, CEO of Apple Tim Cook stated his personal opinions about owning crypto. “I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” he said. The CEO also confirmed that he personally owns crypto, though explicitly stated that this...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms He Holds Cryptocurrencies as Personal Investments

Apple CEO Tim Cook has now revealed that he personally holds cryptocurrencies as part of an investment. Speaking to Andrew Sorkin during the DealBook Online Summit, Cook was asked if owned any Bitcoin or Ethereum, to which he replied that he did hold various cryptocurrencies as part of his personal investments. “I think it’s reasonable to own it as part of a diversified portfolio,” he explained. While he didn’t reveal exactly which coins he held, Cook did explain that he’s been researching cryptocurrencies “for a while” and that he thinks they’re “interesting.”
STOCKS
Mac Observer

Tim Cook Dismisses Idea Apple Will Accept Payment in Cryptocurrency

Tim Cook dismissed the idea that Apple will accept cryptocurrency in exchange for products during an appearance at the Dealbook conference. He also said the company would not buy it with corporate funds. However, the Apple CEO did reveal that he personally owns some, the New York Times reported (see also CNBC report).
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Lordstown Motors, Warby Parker and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Johnson & Johnson — Shares of the health care giant rose 1.2% after Johnson & Johnson announced a plan to split itself into two companies. The plan, which would take 18 to 24 months, would spin out the company's consumer products business from its pharmaceutical and medical device business.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: Blackstone ‘Can Go Even Higher Still'

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell on American private equity giant Blackstone, Chinese EV maker Nio and U.S. electric vehicle charging company EVgo. Blackstone: "We know Blackstone's had a giant run. You can actually say it's been 100 points of recommending the stock. They're a very good company that I think can go even higher still."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to bounce, helped by gains in J&J shares on split plans. U.S. stock futures rose Friday, helped by premarket strength in Dow component Johnson & Johnson on plans to split into two companies. The U.S. bond market opened back up Friday after the Veterans Day holiday, with the 10-year Treasury yield flat, following this week's gains after hot inflation data. The government is out with its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey at 10 a.m. ET. JOLTS in September is expected to show employment vacancies dropping to 10.2 million after the prior month's 10.4 million, fueled by record quits. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rebounded Thursday. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third straight session, pulled down by Disney's 7% decline on disappointing quarterly results. Dow stock Disney was modestly higher in Friday's premarket.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
AFP

Elon Musk offloads $5 bn in Tesla shares days after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offloaded company shares worth $5 billion, days after setting off a Twitter poll -- in which millions voted -- asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his huge stake in the electric carmaker. The zany billionaire, the world's richest man with a net worth of around $300 billion, sold 4.5 million shares this week, according to regulatory filings made on Wednesday. But they did not suggest the unconventional virtual referendum he issued on Saturday was behind the decision. A batch of shares worth $1.1 billion were sold on Monday in a bid to settle tax obligations after Musk exercised stock options, but the sale was initiated under a pre-arranged trading plan set up in September, according to the filings.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy