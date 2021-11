Whitechapel vocalist Phil Bozeman is our guest this week! We discuss the band’s new record, Kin, the challenge of revisiting his childhood for its lyrical themes, the necessity of tackling your past and forcing yourself to face it regardless, the music videos that accompany the storytelling on the album, and how his perception of reality has changed dramatically as he grows into his 30s. We also talk about how he doesn’t get TikTok, how social media has become our main news source and how that affects us culturally, adapting to the generational gap and how quickly it changes, and his thoughts on touring after the pandemic.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO