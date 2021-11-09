CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Targa reports 3Q net of $182 million

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 5 days ago

HOUSTON – Targa Resources Corp. reported third-quarter 2021 net income of $182.2 million, compared to net income of $69.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $505.9 million for the quarter, compared to $419.1...

worldairlinenews.com

LATAM reports revenue was up 47.8% in the third quarter but reported a net loss of $691.9 million

Alongside the publication of its results for the third quarter of the year, the LATAM group reported that it noted a continued improvement in its revenues during the period, reaching US$1,314 million, which represents an increase of 47.8% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and 156.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Despite this improved performance, total revenues for the third quarter are 50.7% below 2019 as a result of the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Digital asset platform Bakkt reports $28.8 million net loss in Q3

Bakkt has published its first quarterly financial report as a public company with the digital asset platform recording a $28.8 million net loss for the reporting period ended September 30, 2021. According to Friday’s financial report, Bakkt’s revenue for Q3 came in at $9.1 million as against $6.6 million recorded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cresco Labs swings to a loss on $261 million non-cash charge

Cresco Labs Inc. said Thursday it lost $263.45 million in the third quarter after reporting net income of $25.58 million in the year-ago quarter. The cannabis company did not provide results on a per share basis. The quarter included a non-cash impairment charge of $291 million related to a strategic shift in its California operations. Revenue rose to $215.5 million from $153.3 million in the year-ago quarter, and ahead of the $210 million revenue figure in the second quarter. Cresco Labs reiterated its revenue target of $235 million to $245 million for the fourth quarter. Shares of Cresco Labs are down 12.8% so far this year, while the Cannabis ETF is off by 3.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WFMZ-TV Online

Alcon continues solid recovery in report of 3Q results

The "help wanted" signs are out at Alcon's manufacturing and research facilities, some of which are located in Berks County. The company reported third quarter 2021 results, and they were positive, even without the staffing the company would like. Slowly, but surely, Alcon climbs out of the hole it was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stocks To Watch: CNX Resources Corp Sees RS Rating Rise To 83

CNX Resources Corp (CNX) saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an increase from 76 to 83. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This unique rating measures technical performance by showing...
STOCKS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

UWM Reports Strong 3Q 2021 Financial Results

UWM Holdings Corp., the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, today announced third-quarter earnings of 16 cents per diluted share, beating analysts’ expectations. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, UWM reported net income of $329.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.16, topping the consensus expectation of 15 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Matrix Service reports 1Q results

TULSA – Matrix Service Co. on Monday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Tulsa-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share. The energy services company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

IBC reports earnings for quarter

LAREDO, Texas – International Bancshares Corp. reported net income for the three months that ended Sept. 30 of $54.6 million, or 86 cents diluted earnings per common share. That compared to $42.7 million, or 67 cents per common share, for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 27.9% in net income.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Mammoth Energy reports results

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mammoth Energy Services Inc. recently issued a financial report for the third quarter. Total revenue was $57.5 million, compared to $70.5 million reported for the same quarter last year and $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Journal Record

Zillow reports 3Q loss of $328M

SEATTLE – Zillow Group Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $328.2 million in its third quarter. The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS

