There's a new Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to South Jersey

The latest NJ addition to the fast-food chain is located at 2960 Route 1 in Lawrenceville, Mercer County.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

There are 52 Chick-fil-A eateries in New Jersey and more than 2,600 nationwide.

