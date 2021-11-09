What’s hot on the web this morning

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Our top trending stories today include a missing 87-year-old woman, nationwide drug shortages and blue grass music star Billy Strings is giving 200 guitars to students.

Missing 87-Year-Old Althea Greene

Officials with the Livingston County Sheriff’s office say they are still looking for 87-year-old Althea Greene.

Greene was last seen on the 5000 block of Green Rd. in Oceola Township.

Authorities say the 87-year-old has dementia and walked away from an adult foster care home at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a tan coat, black pants and black shirt.

Greene is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has salt and pepper hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriffs Office at (517)-546-9111.

Nationwide Drug Shortages

Supply of Adderall, oxycodone and Insulin is running low nationwide due to supply chain disruptions.

The life-saving drug Narcan is being effected too, with Pfizer’s website listing the availability of its injectable naloxone formulation as depleted.

“A big reason there is a shortage Pfizer had a manufacturing issue toward the beginning of the year,” Tara Schiller, CEO of SoberBuddy , said.

The FDA currently showcases 112 drug shortages on its website.

The FDA gave the following response to the issue:

“The FDA is actively monitoring drug availability and we are committed to working with our public health partners, manufacturers and distributors to help mitigate shortages and make help ensure continued patient access to vital safe and effective drugs.”

Blue Grass Music Star Billy Strings is Paying it Forward by Giving 200 Guitars to Students

Blue grass music star Billy Strings is taking his love for music and passing it off to kids, in hopes that they will find a passion for it.

Strings and his band brought more than 200 new guitars to give to students at Twin Rivers Elementary School in Muir.

Strings says the guitar helped him through tough times and was a coping mechanism for him.

He thought the the guitars could help aid kids through the obstacles they face in their life, much like him.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Strings said. “Winning a Grammy is cool, but giving back to your community, especially to children, is a lot cooler.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

