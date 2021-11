“I was 10 or 11 years old, and my dad took me to see a film called The Gene Krupa Story,” says Carl Palmer. “That was the moment of destiny; when the light bulb pings above your head. Up until that point, the drummer was the background guy. You heard him, but you rarely saw him, and he only had one job: to keep time. Gene Krupa brought the drummer front and centre, and you could finally see what an exciting, dynamic, visual instrument the drums were. Sod the guitar! Sod the saxophone! Suddenly, the coolest guy on stage was the drummer.”

