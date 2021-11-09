CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons Rumors: 76ers Star Open To Celtics Trade, But What Price?

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Simmons wouldn’t scoff at the idea of joining the Boston Celtics. The Philadelphia 76ers star would be interested in a trade to the Celtics, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Monday, citing an NBA source. “Would Simmons be...

