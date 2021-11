While Iowa Republicans want to build a pipeline to haul CO2 out of Aberdeen, the Hub City would like to build a pipeline to haul H2O in from the Missouri River. Back in May, the Aberdeen City Council hired Bismarck engineers Bartlett & West to study the feasibility of building a 100-mile water pipeline and accompanying infrastructure (pump stations, reservoirs…) to slake Aberdeen’s thirst. Last month, Bartlett & West reported that the project would cost $271 million to $334 million. Not only might President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure investments help pay for that big project (the Biden bill has $355 million over five years for South Dakota water projects), but President Biden‘s (and the market’s) cancellation of Keystone XL might make the Big Mo–Aberdeen water project a little cheaper:

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO