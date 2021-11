With Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez set to start the Mexico Grand Prix from the second row of the grid, Christian Horner wants to see his drivers attack on the opening lap. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner wants to see his drivers use the long run to Turn 1 in Mexico to their advantage during Sunday's start, as they look to make their way up from the second row of the grid.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO