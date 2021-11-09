CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrift Shop moves across the street in city

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
 4 days ago

Sunbury Salvation Army Major Tammy Hench said the Salvation Army Thrift Shop is moving across the street and should be back up and running in the next two weeks.

The thrift shop, formally located at 334 Market St., will now be located at 353-355 Market St. Hench said.

Hench said the thrift shop is valuable and people enjoy visiting.

“We are appreciative to everyone who comes and helps us,” Hench said. “We look forward to being back up and running soon.

