Classic cars are being given new life as electric vehicles, and I think that’s great! At SEMA 2021 alone, a beautiful Ford F-100 received the Mach-E’s powertrain. And soon, the platform will be sold as a crate motor for other vehicle restorations. But if I had it my way, there are a few classic cars that I think would make excellent electric vehicles. It doesn’t matter if they’re brought back from the dead and built from the ground up as electric cars, or resto modded with new EV battery packs, I don’t care. Someone needs to make these happen.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO