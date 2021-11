PDCE - Free Report) has gained 6.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 3. The company managed to score top and bottom-line beats. PDC Energy reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, comfortably ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The company had reported a profit of $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to better-than-anticipated production volumes and higher commodity prices. Precisely, the Colorado-focused company’s output of 18,764 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18,217 MBoe.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO