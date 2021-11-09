CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MPLX Jumps 4.4% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPLX LP’s (. MPLX - Free Report) units have jumped 4.4% since it reported strong third-quarter results on Nov 2 backed by increased contributions from logistics and storage operations as well as the gathering and processing business. Increased pipeline throughputs and natural gas liquids prices buoyed third-quarter results. It...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Oceaneering (OII) Stock Down 8% Since Missing on Q3 Earnings

OII - Free Report) have dropped 8% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Oct 27.Apart from this industry player’s lower-than-expected bottom-line and top-line results, the stock failed to display significant growth due to lukewarm fourth-quarter guidance for the Aerospace and Defense Technologies and the Offshore Projects Group segments. The...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Flowers Foods (FLO) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises 2021 View

FLO - Free Report) announced third-quarter 2021 results wherein both the top and the bottom line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. FLO continued witnessing market share gains for its key brands. Also, non-retail business is steadily recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. Efforts with respect to innovation and marketing coupled with strength in brands are driving the results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Euroseas's (ESEA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

ESEA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at $1.52 per share in the past 60 days. The company has a negative earnings surprise of 83.7% (surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate once and missing thrice).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

How Will Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Fare This Earnings Season?

GRIN - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 17, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been revised 2.98% upward over the past 60 days to $2.09. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $117.33 million. Given this backdrop,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mplx Lp#Hollyfrontier Corporation#Mplx Free Report#Mplx Lp Price#Ebitda
Zacks.com

What's Going on with Earnings in Q4 and Beyond?

Earnings and revenue growth has come down in the ongoing Q3 earnings season from the first-half’s breakneck speed, but it is still very high. You can see this in the comparison charts below that shows the Q3 earnings and revenue growth for the 460 S&P 500 members that have reported results through Friday, November 12th.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 12th

ALTO - Free Report) produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.1% downward over the last 30 days. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (. CSII - Free Report) is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Twilio Stock Crashed After Q3 Earnings

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shareholders have had a rough year. The stock has underperformed the broader S&P 500 by a wide margin, and unfortunately, things got worse when the company delivered its third-quarter earnings report. In fact, Twilio's share price now sits 30% below its all-time high. In this Backstage Pass video,...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Fossil Group Jumps on Earnings Beat, Increased Net Sales Outlook

Shares of consumer fashion accessories company Fossil Group (FOSL) - Get Fossil Group, Inc. Report jumped Thursday after the company reported strong third quarter results and raised its outlook for the year. The Richardson, Texas company reported earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $492 million. Analysts were...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

PDC Energy (PDCE) Shares Gain Since Posting Q3 Earnings Beat

PDCE - Free Report) has gained 6.9% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Nov 3. The company managed to score top and bottom-line beats. PDC Energy reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, comfortably ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45. The company had reported a profit of $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The outperformance can be primarily attributed to better-than-anticipated production volumes and higher commodity prices. Precisely, the Colorado-focused company’s output of 18,764 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBoe) surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18,217 MBoe.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Is a Beat Ahead for SoFi Technologies in (SOFI) Q3 Earnings?

SOFI - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 10, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $263.16 million, indicating 13.9% growth sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across all three of SoFi's business segments — Lending, Financial Services and Technology Platform.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q3 Earnings?

ZIM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 17, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings has been stable at $9.20 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $2.67 billion. Against this backdrop,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up

TGI - Free Report) declined 1.7% to $22.56 on Nov 11, since the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Triumph Group reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2021) adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 42.9%. The bottom line marked a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Loses 2.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat

SRDX - Free Report) declined 2.2% on Nov 11, following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 results. The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of 10 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents per share. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Growth Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1

What an amazing start to November! A ‘goldilocks’ jobs report, a taper announcement and passage of a $1.2 Trillion infrastructure package. And amid all this, investors enjoyed a solid earnings season that reassured nervous investors at a time of soaring inflation and severe global supply chain issues. Oh, and the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

CNH Industrial (CNHI) Up 2.7% Since Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat

CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) announced third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. The company’s comprehensive beat and improved year-over-year performance have pushed the stock 2.7% higher since then. CNH Industrial posted third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 36 cents, increasing from 11 cents...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Genpact (G) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Up 2.4% on Solid EPS View

G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results. The stock climbed 2.4% since the earnings release on Nov 10, as the company’s earnings guidance for 2021 was impressive. Genpact raised the guidance range for adjusted EPS to $2.4-$2.43 from $2.36-$2.39 guided previously. The raised guidance range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SOFI - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because SoFi Technologies is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for SOFI in this report.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy