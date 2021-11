FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 11, 2021: Cariuma is now a Best for the World B-Corp Certified brand. In a statement, Cariuma stated it is the first skateboarding shoe company to hold the certification. “Becoming a B Corp has been a goal for Cariuma since day one, a natural fit with our mission to spread positivity and reshape our industry through the best sustainable products and ethical practices while recovering and restoring the environment,” Cariuma co-founder David Python said in a statement. Cariuma, which was founded...

