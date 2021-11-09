CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgefield, SC

Investigation underway after Edgefield fire claims two lives

By Dawn Wise
 4 days ago

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway in Edgefield County after a fire that a mother and her 8-year-old child.

It happened just after 12:30 Saturday morning at home on Community Road in North Augusta.

Man charged with nine counts of Aggravated Assault following shooting spree in Augusta

The coroner says 45-year-old Dorian Lambert and 8-year-old Azairah Etheridge both died of smoke inhalation.

No word on how the fire started but it’s believed it was accidental.

The state has been brought in to investigate.

