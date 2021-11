Every team has those games where the ball just isn’t falling through the net. Where it feels like someone adjusted the offensive sliders to work against them. That’s what it felt like for the New York Knicks in their Monday-night matchup against Philly, at least in the second half. They shot 51.1 percent from the field en route to 58 points and a double-digit lead to end the first 24 minutes of play, only to let the Sixers back into the game with a 14-point third quarter.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO