When we previously said the market would surpass its intraday high of 116.28 in short order and challenge 120, we never expected it to happen in one day. Nevertheless, that happened on Monday with the December contract closing nearly limit up at 119.84 after trading as high as 121.67. Unfortunately, Tuesday provided no follow through with the market spending the remainder of the week in a state of give and take digesting a plethora of conflicting data. However, in the end, both December and March futures gained two cents settling at 116.87 and 113.24, respectively.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO