Yesterday the Biden administration announced the steps they plan on taking to alleviate supply chain issues at the nation’s main ports, waterways and freight networks. The action plan also includes flexibility for port grants through the Department of Transportation to solve supply chain disruptions, funding for a pop-up container yard project underway at the port of Savannah, a $420 million grant program for ports and marine highways that will be launched in the next 45 days and identifying coastal and waterway projects with $4 billion in funding for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Construction. It will also prioritize identifying key U.S. ports of entry for modernization and expansion projects within 90 days and open competition for $475 million in port infrastructure grants through a bipartisan bill within 90 days. The news comes after the passing of the infrastructure bill late last week. That bill is on Biden’s desk awaiting his signature and a date for the signing ceremony has not been set.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO