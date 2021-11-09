CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong demand for private label challenges TreeHouse Foods

By Keith Nunes
Cover picture for the articleOAK BROOK, ILL. – TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is struggling to keep pace with demand. Supply chain challenges ranging from a lack of labor to logistics problems have put the company in a difficult position. “Our service levels overall are still in the 90s, but certain categories have been under...

TreeHouse Foods, a major manufacturer of private-label food products, announced that its board is exploring strategic alternatives. Potential strategic actions include a possible sale of the company or the divestment of a significant portion of its less-profitable meal prep business in order to focus on its higher-growth snacking and beverages business. This announcement Monday came after months of activist investor pressure; it was disclosed in February that activist investor Jana Partners held 7.5% of the shares. In March, the company reached an agreement with Jana Partners that included adding two Jana-supported independent directors to the board.
