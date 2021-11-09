Strong demand for private label challenges TreeHouse Foods

Hy-Vee Inc. has launched Good Graces, a new private-label brand that currently has more than 30 gluten-free products. An additional 60 gluten-free products are under development, according to a release from the West Des Moines-based grocer. Items now offered under the Good Graces label include pizzas, breaded chicken nuggets and pasta entrees as well as soups, oatmeal and granola. Baking items such as almond and coconut flours and coconut sugar and six baking mixes will be available in mid-November. “The demand for gluten-free products continues to rise, and Good Graces provides a high-quality and affordable selection of products,” said Darren Baty, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Hy-Vee. Good Graces products can be found in the Hy-Vee HealthMarket or through the grocers’ Aisles Online service.

