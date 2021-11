In 2020, the Tom Petty estate released the Wildflowers & All the Rest box set, bursting with loads of astonishing outtakes, Petty’s intimate home demos, plus live recordings and early versions of the songs that the music legend had cut along the way to releasing Wildflowers, his esteemed 1994 solo record. It showcased in big bold letters the lightning bolts of inspiration that were striking Petty just as his band, the Heartbreakers, seemed to be stuck in a bit of a creative quagmire.

