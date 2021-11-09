CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraq’s Yasseen wins NUSACC’s ‘Ambassador of the Year’ award

By Larry Luxner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) has named Fareed Yasseen, Iraq’s envoy to the United States, as its 2021 “Ambassador of the Year.”. Yasseen, who’s been posted to Washington for the last five years, received his education in Switzerland, Iraq and the US. He was initially trained as a physicist,...

