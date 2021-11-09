CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

What’s Trending: Copyrights and Quarantines

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrending today: Metal Gear games are off...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Coronavirus news & more: What’s trending today

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including the latest from Washington, coronavirus updates and much more. House plans Friday votes on Biden’s safety net and infrastructure bills (NBC) Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law (CBS) Ahmaud Arbery death: 12-person jury...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insurancebusinessmag.com

What are the current trends in the program space?

Chris Leisz, president of RPS Signature Programs, joins IB TV to celebrate the firm’s five-star award winning success and to examine the state of the market. He speaks on the programs he’s particularly proud of, the changes in the space over the last two years, how partners have changed and how the evolution of tech and data analytics has impacted the sector.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyrights#Metal Gear#South American
Refinery29

What Message Is TikTok’s Full-Face Shaving Trend Really Sending?

When I was younger, I was convinced that I chose to remove my body hair of my own free will. I told myself (and others) that I preferred it because having bald armpits, smooth legs and a hair-free bikini line made me feel cleaner and more attractive. I now recognise that I had internalised socially constructed beliefs about gender. I'd seen women expected to repress so much (from sexuality to opinions) and alter themselves (for example removing body hair and applying makeup in the workplace) to make their femininity palatable.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

What’s trending today: November 11, 2021

A look at some of the top headlines trending online today around the world including politics news, coronavirus updates and much more. Biden hits the road with Baltimore port stop to promote infrastructure win (NBC) Judge denies Trump’s request to block release of documents to January 6 committee (CBS News)
POLITICS
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Five-0 nickel, Lobster Thanksgiving

Multiple world bodyboard champ Jeff Hubbard talks about his recent Hubb's Keiki Fest bodyboard contest for kids. Entertainment: Local stars to make appearances in 'Magnum PI'. Some local stars are making appearances in Friday night's episode of "Magnum P.I."!. LCC holds Thanksgiving grab-n-go to raise funds for culinary arts program.
SOUTH KOREA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Podcast
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
Indy100

Woman leaves glowing review for Amazon leggings after they stayed intact when she fell down a mountain

Before making any purchase online, it’s always best to check out the reviews beforehand. And when it comes to sourcing the perfect pair of leggings, it’s even more crucial to prevent yet another poor-quality pair from being thrown in the bin.Thanks to one woman named Cory, the search for the holy grail of leggings is officially over after she put the pants to the ultimate test. In an Amazon review that has since gone viral and spread across social media, she shared two hilarious photos of herself mid-fall when she fell down the side of a mountain during a...
APPAREL
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Said What is Going to Happen in America

Coronavirus cases are no longer declining, and the timing couldn't be worse, with the holidays approaching. Meanwhile, 65 million or so Americans are still unvaccinated—and many of them may never want to get the shot. What is next, then, for our divided country? Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on New Day this morning to offer a peek at what hat America may look like going forward. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy