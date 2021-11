It’s thankfully almost the end of 2021. But Dave Pell is going to bring you back to a very, very turbulent time. That would be 2020 (and a bit of this year, particularly January 6th). Pell, the founder of the popular and highly influential daily newsletter NextDraft, just released his first book, Please Scream Inside Your Heart: Breaking News and Nervous Breakdowns in the Year that Wouldn’t End (the title is a reference to a Japanese amusement park’s plea at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which instructed patrons not to yell out during a roller coaster ride so as not to spread germs). It’s a summation of the horrible year that was, well, last year. But it’s also an interesting dissection of our relationship to media, news and, yes, all things Trump.

