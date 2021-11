Matt Painter enters this November with Purdue’s highest preseason expectations since the 2009-2010 season. pours one out for Hummel’s ACL. Purdue fans have been looking forward to the season since April and reports out of the FIBA U19 tournament and the Purdue camp have done nothing to tamp down the excitement. It’s been wave after wave of complementary reporting on Purdue this offseason. A solid coaching staff returns 90% of minutes from the team that finished 4th in the B1G last year and only a half game behind Iowa since Nebraska cancelled our game with them. All the pieces appear to be there to compete at the top of the B1G and stick around in the NCAA tournament for awhile. I’m not quite fully on the Final Four expectations bandwagon as I want to see a couple of improvements in actual games first, but the ceiling is really high for this team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO