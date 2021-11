Olympics.com: With Beijing 2022 less than three months away, how are your qualification efforts for speed skating going?. Julian Macaraeg: I still have to qualify for Beijing. I have to qualify through the four ISU World Cups, so I have to be top 32 in the 500 metres and the 1,000 metres to secure one quota spot for the Philippines. And then I have another option where I have to be in the top 36 in the 1,500 metres.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO