Sports court sets date for Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration of Sport has set a two-day hearing for soccer club Cardiff’s appeal against paying Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash...

CBS News

Paris Saint-Germain player Aminata Diallo arrested after teammate Kheira Hamraoui was pulled from car and beaten

Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder Kheira Hamraoui last week who was pulled from a car and beaten on the legs with an iron bar by two masked men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder withdraws from England squad through illness

Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino through illness.The in-form West Ham midfielder’s unavailability is a significant blow to Gareth Southgate as his side seek to book their place next year’s Qatar finals, having already seen Marcus Rashford pull out through illness earlier this week.Luke Shaw and Mason Mount are also yet to join up with the rest of the England set-up. Shaw is following concussion protocols while Mount is recovering from dental surgery.Despite the Rice’s withdrawal, there are currently no plans to replace the 22-year-old in the...
SOCCER
BBC

Climate change protesters and sports fans descend on Cardiff

Protesters are marching in the capital as part of a global day of climate crisis action. Campaigners are protesting in Cardiff and other UK cities as leaders meet at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Wales' rugby team host South Africa at the Principality Stadium while Cardiff City host Huddersfield in...
PROTESTS
BBC

No action against Swansea City over Cardiff City's derby concerns

Swansea City will not face disciplinary action over October's south Wales derby against Cardiff City. Cardiff contacted authorities over a "number of issues of concern" after their 3-0 Championship defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Bluebirds were unhappy with the nature of Swansea's celebrations and said two of their directors...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Emiliano Sala
The Independent

Emiliano Sala: Businessman jailed over flight that killed footballer

Businessman David Henderson has been jailed for 18 months over the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala. The 28-year-old striker and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when the small plane they were travelling in crashed into the English Channel in January 2019. Henderson was the plane's operator and organised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
theScore

PSG's Diallo released from custody in assault probe

Paris, Nov 11, 2021 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo was on Thursday released from police custody after two days of questioning over the assault of a teammate that has rocked the French game. Diallo, who was detained Wednesday morning in connection with an attack on fellow midfielder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Spain pounce on Sweden shock, Portugal held by Ireland

Spain took a huge step towards next year's World Cup in Qatar as a 1-0 win in Greece coupled with Sweden's shock 2-0 defeat to Georgia on Thursday put Luis Enrique's men in pole position to qualify. Pablo Sarabia's penalty proved enough for La Roja to take all three points in Athens and move a point above Sweden ahead of a winner-takes-all clash between the sides in Seville on Sunday. "Of coure I think we are going to have a place in the World Cup come Sunday, but I already thought that when we were second in the group," said Spain boss Luis Enrique. "We are playing against a good team that will, in theory, have to attack more against us now."
SOCCER
France
Switzerland
The Independent

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary took Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result other than a...
SOCCER
WTOP

Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw

ROME (AP) — Another missed penalty from Ballon d’Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.
SOCCER
WTOP

Argentina closes in on WCup spot; Messi plays 15 minutes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Argentina closed in on a direct World Cup spot on Friday with a 1-0 win at Uruguay, despite the absence of Lionel Messi for most of the match as he recovers from a left knee injury. Veteran winger Ángel di María scored the only goal in...
FIFA
WTOP

Kane powers England toward WCup; Jorginho miss costs Italy

LONDON (AP) — As Harry Kane’s hat trick powered England toward the World Cup, Jorginho’s penalty miss delayed Italy’s qualification bid. Four months after Italy beat England in the European Championship final, it was a night of contrasting fortunes in the penultimate round of World Cup qualifying in Europe for the teams on Friday.
FIFA
WTOP

Kane’s perfect hat trick helps England toward World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Just when he is doubted, Harry Kane finds new ways to conjure the spectacular. A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain did more than just complete a perfect hat trick against Albania after a header and left-footed strike. It completed a 5-0 victory on Friday that all but secured England’s place at the World Cup.
WORLD
WTOP

Salah’s Egypt through to World Cup qualifying playoffs

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Egypt went through to Africa’s World Cup qualifying playoffs Friday after fighting back from 2-0 down for a 2-2 draw in Angola. The point ensured Egypt won Group F with a game to spare and denied Gabon the chance of stealing the playoff place in a decisive final group game in Egypt next week.
SOCCER

