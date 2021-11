This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. By coincidence, I was reading Ted Mann and Larry Gryta’s excellent book Lights Out when news about GE broke this week. It’s a stunning reminder of how quickly business fortunes can change. At the turn of the century, GE was the most valuable company in the U.S., and Fortune had declared CEO Jack Welch the “Manager of the Century.” Today the company is being broken into pieces. Big pieces, to be sure—each of the three public companies should end up comfortably in the Fortune 200. But still, a shadow of what GE was.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO