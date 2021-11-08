CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, IA

Offset Owes $950,000 to Rental Company for Misplaced Bentley

By Aleia Woods
Y105
Y105
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Offset owes nearly $1 million for a misplaced Bentley truck. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Monday (Nov. 8), the Migos member has been hit with a default judgment from the Superior Court of California, City of Los Angeles in the amount of $950,027.35 for a Bentley Bentayga he...

y105music.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset Sued For Nearly $1 Million Over Missing Bentley

Offset and his fellow Migos always make it abundantly clear in their music how much money they have and the lavish cars they drive. That is why Offset's current situation is so bewildering. On Nov. 3, Los Angeles luxury car rental Platinum Motorsports' lawsuit against Offset was defaulted, now requiring the Atlanta rapper to pay exactly $950,027.35 for a Bentley he rented in Spring 2020.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Dozens of Hertz customers allege company had them falsely arrested over rental cars reported stolen

Car rental company Hertz faces a lawsuit from over 100 customers who claim that police arrested them after the company falsely reported the rented vehicles as stolen. Hertz filed for bankruptcy in 2020 following significant losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company’s problems have compounded with some 165 claims related to the arrests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Kanye West’s Yeezy Ordered to Pay $950,000 in Shipping Delay Lawsuit

Kanye West’s Yeezy brand has been ordered to pay nearly a million dollars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Tuesday, via a release, that Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC have to pay a total of $950,000 to settle a recent civil suit. The lawsuit, which argues that Ye’s company took part in unlawful business practices and made false promises by not shipping items on time, saw the involvement of four district attorney offices, including those in Alameda, Sonoma, and Napa.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Y105

Rick Ross Says He Bought a $1 Million House Just to Drive by It

How rich is Rick Ross? Rozay is so rich that he bought a $1 million house just to drive by it. In an interview with Revolt TV’s new video show Assets Over Liabilities, which debuted last Thursday (Nov. 4) on YouTube, the Miami boss detailed how he obtained his massive empire through music, real estate and other business ventures.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
The Independent

‘We made a mistake’: Nightclub apologises after charging customers 20p for anti-spiking drink covers

A nightclub has admitted it made a mistake after charging customers for drink covers that help prevent spiking.Pryzm, in Cardiff, was criticised after it emerged the venue was asking revellers to cough up 20p per plastic lid following a spate of spiking reports across the UK.However, the venue has apologised for the “mistake” and is now offering the protective covers for free.Cardiff nightclubs Popworld, Walkabout, Be At One, Story, Metros, Mary’s and Revolution are all offering drink covers for free, according to WalesOnline. Pulse is said to be trialling them and does not intend to charge, while The Moon bar...
LIFESTYLE
Boston

Tiny cabin rentals are so popular in New England that one company is adding more

Getaway offers "mindful escapes to tiny cabins nestled in nature." Travelers can’t get enough of tiny cabin rentals in the woods. The demand is so strong that Getaway, which offers small cabin rentals two hours from major cities, is adding 224 new cabins by mid-2022 near five U.S. cities: Boston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and New Orleans.
TRAVEL
MotorBiscuit

You’re Not Alone: Rental Car Companies Have Also Been Impacted by High Used Car Prices

To put it simply, everything related to cars is expensive. New cars, used cars, and now rental cars. All of this is because of the ongoing supply chain issues and miscalculations due to Covid-19. So if you’re looking at the car market, new or used, with disdain, you’re not alone. Rental car companies have been struggling to stay afloat ever since the pandemic first began.
BUYING CARS
investing.com

ACX's parent company Blockchain Global collapses owing $15M

Blockchain Global (BGL), the parent company of the now-defunct Australian crypto exchange ACX, has collapsed with outstanding debts of $15 million. ADALend Announced Cross-Platform Development By CoinQuora - Nov 05, 2021. ADALend recently announced its plans to start cross-platform development. The team’s GM Javed Khattak said that ADALend will work...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiari Cephus
Person
Cardi B
2urbangirls.com

Yeezy Apparel to Pay $950,000 in Consumer Protection Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC will pay $950,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging the online sneaker and clothing company engaged in unlawful business practices and false advertising by failing to ship items in a timely manner.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Y105

Maneskin Achieve Their First Platinum Record in the U.S. With ‘Beggin”

Maneskin have earned an official signifier of their popularity in the United States — a platinum record. The Italian rockers' hit single "Beggin'" was given the award for a million U.S. certified units by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Tuesday (Nov. 2). It's Maneskin's first RIAA certification.
MUSIC
BoardingArea

Claim Your Money – Hertz Owes Mexico Rental Customers $20 Million in Class-Action Settlement

Few people who rent a car in Mexico don’t have a story about the notorious shenanigans pulled by local rental car companies. While Mexico is a great place to visit, rental car companies there are notorious for their scams. Often, they quote low “guaranteed rates” then force customers to purchase “mandatory” insurance when they pick up the vehicle and have no other choice.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Rental Company#Xxl#S Et#Tmz
The Chicago Maroon

Booth Alum Launches Environmentally-Friendly Men’s Clothing Rental Company

According to a new survey by the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, about 6 in 10 Americans believe the pace of global warming is accelerating. However, carbon emissions from the fashion industry, which emits more than international flights and maritime shipping combined according to the UN Environment Programme, is often overlooked. Booth School of Business alum Anya Cheng hopes to address this challenge while simultaneously keeping men stylish through her new men’s clothing rental startup, Taelor.
CHICAGO, IL
Y105

‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ Owner Wants to Sell Them For $300 Million

One of the longest-running franchises in music and animation history is reportedly up for sale. Bagdasarian Productions, who control the rights to Alvin and the Chipmunks, are looking for someone to buy the property. And the concept is not exactly priced to move. According to CNBC, “Bagdasarian Productions is working...
MOVIES
Y105

MoviePass Cofounder Relaunching the Company

For a brief, glorious, enormously unprofitable moment, cinephiles could see all the movies they wanted in theaters for the price of $10 a month. MoviePass was a unique subscription service where customers paid a monthly fee for unlimited movie tickets. It started small, with a price of $30 a month — not horrible if you went to the movies regularly. Then, in 2017, the company was sold to analytics firm Helios and Matheson and announced a new $10-per-month price, which was less for 30 days of free tickets than the cost of a single full-priced ticket in New York City. As literally anyone alive could tell, this was an absolutely awful business model — but it was an incredible deal for movie lovers, and within a few months, MoviePass had millions of subscribers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Elon Musk sells $6.9bn in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold more than $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric carmaker this week, according to regulatory filings released Friday. The 50-year-old South African billionaire sold more than 5.1 million Tesla shares, of which about 4.2 million were held in a trust. His massive disposal hit Tesla's share price, which slumped 15.4 percent over the week. Tesla last month became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.
STOCKS
Reuters

Santa Claus is coming to town – but at what cost to Walmart and Target?

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Pent-up demand is expected to have boosted early holiday sales this year, but big discounters Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) may still see margins fall as surging costs for labor, warehousing and ocean and land freight threaten to play Grinch. Retailers have been under tremendous...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Airbnb -- and 1 Reason To Sell

Airbnb is a global travel platform. The company is seeing strong growth from a reduction in COVID-19 restrictions. The stock trades at 75 times its trailing free cash flow. Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) stock is up over 10% in the last month after reporting a fantastic third-quarter earnings report. The travel hosting platform is seeing a strong recovery as we slowly come out of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around the world, which is providing a tailwind to the business. The company is seeing an increase in demand, higher average daily rates (ADR) for its hosts, and strong margin expansion.
ECONOMY
Y105

Y105

Dubuque, IA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Y105 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105music.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy