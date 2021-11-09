NJPW Reveals Teams for World Tag League 2021

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.

