NJPW Reveals Teams for World Tag League 2021

In a series of posts to Twitter, the Bagwell family confirmed that Judy Bagwell, a former WCW tag team champion and the mother of Buff Bagwell, passed away at the age of 78. They wrote: “It is with a heavy heart we must announce that this past Friday the matriarch of the Bagwell family has passed away. Judy Bagwell was blessed with three amazing children, a loving husband and so many great memories over the years. Thank you to everyone that has asked about her over the years, and have kept her in your prayers during her battle with dementia. Judy Bagwell was 78. RIP Judy 1943-2021”
Comments / 0