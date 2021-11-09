How to reset Fitbit Versa

Factory resetting your iPhone wipes your user information completely, erasing all of your installed applications, accounts, photos, videos, saved contacts, and anything else you have stored or installed on your iPhone. If you have information in a cloud storage program like Google Docs or Dropbox, that info will still remain under your user account. However, that account and password information will no longer be saved in that iPhone. None of your account info or passwords will be saved. Factory resetting restores it to factory condition, taking it back to the welcome screen. Only Apple-installed applications remain, like the health app and wallet, but again, your user data will not remain in those applications.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO