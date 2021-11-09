CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Templeton celebrates Founder’s Day Nov. 20

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
– Nov. 20, 1886 is the day the first Southern Pacific passenger train arrived in the new town of Templeton. Southern Pacific was extending the railroad from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Templeton was the route terminus for three years. Templeton Historical Museum Society has been remembering that historic date since 2006.

During these years, Templeton became a thriving community. The new town was subdivided and lots were sold by the West Coast Land Company and soon Templeton was boasting many hotels, restaurants and saloons.

This year’s festivities will be held on November 20, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. There will be short lectures given relative to Templeton’s history and a guided walking tour discovering the old buildings of Templeton (weather permitting). The museum’s house and the original railroad depot will also be available for tours. Pie and cake will be served until they run out.

The depot has many railroad artifacts and houses a 1927 Ford Model “T” and the original fire cart purchased in 1909, by the newly formed Templeton Fire District. Also, the old Blacksmith’s shop will be opened to view the restored 1932 Templeton School bus and 1934 Templeton Fire Truck, along with displays showing the workings of the blacksmiths dating back to 1917. Max Randolph will be displaying his blacksmith talents throughout the event.

Note: SLO County’s Health Officer’s face covering order which mandates all persons indoors to wear a face covering will be followed.

