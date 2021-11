Rock bands doing a heel turn away from their guitars and towards electronics is not exactly a novel move. Everyone from the Beatles (both Paul and George dallied in banks of analog gear) to classic rock stalwarts like Eric Clapton and Neil Young have had a go at it, as have more recent rockers like John Frusciante and Wes Borland. But few would argue that it’s a career-building endeavor for a group. In the aftermath of Radiohead’s rock god coronation with 1997’s OK Computer and all the exhaustive, soul-withering world tours that accompanied it (as captured in the decidedly-unglamorous 1998 doc Meeting People Is Easy), Thom Yorke and bandmates hit a hard reset on their band, and the very notion of what a band could be.

