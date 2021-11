Nintendo has officially confirmed some disappointing news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons as far as Animal Crossing fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are concerned. On November 5, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise will release. And according to Nintendo, it will be the first and last paid DLC. In other words, the game is not getting any more paid DLC following Happy Home Paradise. The disappointing news doesn't end with this though. Nintendo also confirmed the free update releasing alongside the premium DLC will also be the last major free content update. There will be more updates in the future but none that fit the bill of "major free content update." What does this mean? Well, it means the game's support is coming to an end.

