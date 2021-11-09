Weekend cool down

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures this morning dropped into the teens and 20s across Kansas, feeling more like winter than fall. After a cold start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s for central and eastern Kansas with 60s and low 70s across the west. A weak cold front pushes through Kansas tonight with a few showers possible in the northeast, otherwise highs on Sunday will still reach the 50s and 60s. Dry weather to start the week with temperatures some 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday.

WICHITA, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO