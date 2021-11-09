CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend cool down

By Meteorologist Kyle Hanson
utv44.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Temps have warmed up close to normal, but they won't be there for long. Highs will be in...

utv44.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Cool Down#Wpmi
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Slick Saturday ahead of Sunday snow

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to overcast and chilly. Temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees. It will remain slick out there with chilly rain showers. Grab a poncho and wear a coat and knit hat with gloves before...
DETROIT, MI
WECT

First Alert Forecast: cool dry days this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a string of dry days that will carry us through the weekend and early next week. In true November fashion, expect progressively cooler high temperatures from the lower 70s Saturday to middle 60s Sunday to near 60 Monday. Along those same lines, nights will have a classic November chill and, by early next week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!
WILMINGTON, NC
KSLA

Sunny and cool weekend; rain returns Thursday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A beautiful and sunny fall weekend will fall into the ArkLaTex. After a chilly and frosty morning for some, comes an afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Saturday: today is the last day to visit the State Fair of Louisiana and it’ll be a chilly...
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Cool weekend- warmer weather headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures this morning dropped into the teens and 20s across Kansas, feeling more like winter than fall. After a cold start to the morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s for central and eastern Kansas with 60s and low 70s across the west. A weak cold front pushes through Kansas tonight with a few showers possible in the northeast, otherwise highs on Sunday will still reach the 50s and 60s. Dry weather to start the week with temperatures some 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs will be in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: More clouds, cool weather to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We saw a nice warm up across western Nebraska to start the weekend, but much of central and eastern Nebraska - while a few degrees warmer than Friday - had a chilly start to the weekend with clouds and areas of light rain this afternoon. As we head into Sunday, we’ll see some continued cooler weather, but we do have a nice warm up heading our way as we start the new work week on Monday to look forward to.
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
KESQ

Warm now, steady cool down next week

While temperatures presently remain above average across the desert, we have cooler days on the horizon. Expect warm, dry conditions to persist through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Stubborn high pressure continues to dominate the region, allowing dry air to filter into Southern California....
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy