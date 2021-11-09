Weekend cool down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast features a string of dry days that will carry us through the weekend and early next week. In true November fashion, expect progressively cooler high temperatures from the lower 70s Saturday to middle 60s Sunday to near 60 Monday. Along those same lines, nights will have a classic November chill and, by early next week, many parts of the Cape Fear Region may net their first frosty 30s of autumn. Look to your First Alert Weather Team here and on all platforms for updates on specific times and locations!
