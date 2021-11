Deer mice are common in the American Southwest. Credit: Gregory Smith. No organism is an island. Every living thing is connected to others in some way or another, especially animals. Animals are often hosts to various microorganisms, diseases, and parasites, meaning that animals are essentially ecosystems in their own right. And that's a boon for museum researchers. For experts interested in the origin and spread of diseases and parasites, for example, zoology collections like those at the Natural History Museum of Utah can offer a treasure trove of information.

