Religion

Sunday Sermon: Remembering Our Spiritual Mentors

cumberlandheights.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us have been guided spiritually by people who are...

www.cumberlandheights.org

Lancaster Farming

Does God Always Answer Prayer?

Sometimes I think about all the people throughout the world who offer up prayers to God. It's mind-boggling to think that our God does hear our prayers, and since he is a God who knows everything, he knows what is right and wrong for us. God knows each of us individually. God always knows what is best for us.
RELIGION
mountaintimes.info

Lives remembered in song and poetry this Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. — RUTLAND — Grace Congregational UCC offers an evening service to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have died this past year. The Grace Church Sanctuary Choir, Castleton University Chorale and Festival Orchestra will perform Franz Schubert’s Mass in G Major interspersed with poetry and prayers. All welcome to this in-person event held in the spacious Grace Church Sanctuary on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Please call the church office at 802-775-4301 more details.
RUTLAND, VT
cumberlandheights.org

Sunday Sermon: The Power of Reaction

How often have you let the reaction of someone around you determine how you feel about yourself? The term is called co-dependency and it’s a personality trait that can take a long time to unlearn. Usually, how people respond to a situation has nothing to do with us.
RELIGION
ftc.co

Five Words to Improve Every Sermon

Sermons are comprised of words, and every sermon rises or falls on the words that preachers choose to deploy. The words preached come with the power of life and death; thus, the preacher must carefully choose his words. The point is not so much eloquence as it is intentionality. Over...
RELIGION
northwestgeorgianews.com

Spiritual matters

There are so many great stories in the Old Testament. The story of creation. Moses parting the Red Sea. My namesake Judith chopping off the head of Holofernes. God uses all of them to reveal His great love for us and His unfolding plan for our salvation. One of my favorite stories is about Naaman and how God cured him of leprosy. I’m drawn to his story, not because it makes me feel good to read it, but because it makes me feel uncomfortable. It’s a good bet that when a story from Scripture makes me uncomfortable it’s because God is trying to get something through my thick skull. And with Naaman, I think I know what it is.
RELIGION
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Spiritually Speaking

Question: My three adult children from time to time have taken issue with me about petty things and then quit speaking to me for periods of time. Most of the time I reach out to them but it has happened so much that I feel I don’t want to do that anymore. This is the most recent example: I couldn’t attend a baptism because I had already committed to taking a vacation with a friend. We both had paid for travel and accommodations and I felt I just couldn’t back out of those arrangements. They haven’t spoken to me for two months over this. My friend thinks I should call them and apologize. I asked her, “For what?” I did nothing wrong. I did send a baptismal gift.
RELIGION
Hot 97-5

Take A Second To Remember Our Heroes On Veterans Day

I could tell today was a special day seconds after I logged on to Facebook. This morning when I woke up, I did what so many others do, I grabbed my cell phone and checked my Facebook page. Within minutes I realized how special today is. Usually, you see the same old posts about what people are up to, or some whacky meme here and there. This morning the 11th of November, I came across so many people honoring a loved one who had served in our military. A black and white photo of their father in uniform. Today is Veterans Day, a day to remember the fallen.
BISMARCK, ND
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: Giving is part of Thanksgiving

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Michael J. Brooks It’s called “cognitive dissonance” when our thought process is different from our life choices. For example, we know greasy cheeseburgers aren’t good for us, but we still enjoy them. And we know we need to exercise but won’t get out of the easy chair! […]
RELIGION
dailypostathenian.com

Is there any absolute truth in the Bible?

We have been taught in school and in society to not be arguing over politics and religion. We have been brainwashed by the school system not to discuss these two items in which we might unite together in a common faith. They say don’t be arguing over controversial things. The very opposite is true.
RELIGION
yoursun.com

COLUMN: It's time to recognize, remember, and revere our veterans

Now is the time for all good people to salute the military veterans of our country. And may we do it with a grateful heart. As a lifelong civilian whose father served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 24 years, I’ve always found patriot music stirring, and the same goes for watching an eagle fly and seeing Old Glory waving proudly in the breeze.
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

The Liberty Grace Church Aims To Unify The Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A better Baltimore is the goal of everyone at Liberty Grace Church Sunday. Whether the message is through song and dance, or prayer, it’s why local leaders like Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Pastor Terris King and others came out to unify our community. Safety, health and education lead the conversation. More than 800 new COVID cases with 11 deaths Sunday. Homicide numbers project over 300 for at least the 7th year in a row. The work to come together extends back to Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and there is still so much to be done. Whether you wear a Yamaca, or believe in another culture, King preaches we do it together. “I was able to find brotherhood with an orthodox Jewish rabbi. Come on, you can’t tell me there’s not a God,” said King. No matter the cultural difference, the only similarity Baltimore needs is a greater good. Hopefully, they find one in Northwest Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD

