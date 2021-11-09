Georgia football offers WR Damian Thompson

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Georgia Bulldogs and receivers coach Cortez Hankton have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 wide receiver Damian Thompson.

Thompson is an unranked prospect. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver is likely to receive a few more offers after the No. 1 team in the country offered him.

Thompson has good quickness, speed and the ability to return punts. He stars for Mars Hill Bible School in Florence, Alabama.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football are the first team to offer a scholarship to the class of 2024 receiver.

Thompson announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via his Twitter account: