Premier League

Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips Says It will Be Hard For Chelsea And Real Madrid Target Fabio Carvalho To Turn Down Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes if Liverpool come knocking for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho, then it will be extremely hard for him to turn them away.

The 19 year old has been on sensational form this season and it hasn't gone unnoticed. Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are said to be keeping tabs on the forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9CY0_0crDasDv00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Recent reports suggest that the Portuguese winger may make a move next Summer. No indications yet to where.

Fulham would not let him go in January, 100 per cent. They will be fully focused on gaining promotion this season."

"When a young player does really well, he gets linked with big clubs. You just hope his head doesn’t get turned and his form dips. It is always tough.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips says that when a club of Liverpool’s stature comes in, your head is quickly turned.

From Liverpool’s point of view, they can scout these players and make a move when they like. It is hard for these players to turn down a club of Liverpool’s stature.”

Author Verdict

He has bags of potential and I believe if Liverpool were to buy him, a loan back to Fulham would be the best option to go with.

Let's see how this one pans out because Jurgen Klopp will be looking to freshen things up and will surely be looking at youth to eventually take over the ageing squad.

Whether it be Carvalho or not, I believe Jurgen Klopp will certainly be in for forward next Summer.

Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Claim About Real Madrid's Eden Hazard And Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been speaking about the toughest opponents he has faced before deciding between Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne. Belgian international De Bruyne has been one of the stand out players in the Premier League over the past few seasons...
Person
Jurgen Klopp
NBC Sports

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool dropping points at Anfield

Liverpool were knocked back by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp and the Reds settling for a disappointing draw after racing out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. Below is live reaction from Anfield following Liverpool vs Brighton, as the Seagulls crashed the Reds' party...
chatsports.com

Liverpool's best form of Jurgen Klopp's tenure? Breaking down reasons behind Reds' brilliant run

On Monday, the day after Liverpool's 5-0 destruction of Manchester United at Old Trafford, every major publication (including this one) ran pieces on the match as either a referendum on the mediocrity that United have become, as an end-of-days moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as United manager, or both. A piece in The Independent, however, stood out for one particular reason. Amid talk of the need for a "cultural reset" at the club, Miguel Delaney noted, "Key decision-makers at the club willingly say they never wanted to go down the Manchester City or Liverpool route of having a defined style of coach, because that means you can't be adaptable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Real Madrid#Portuguese#Liverpool Coverage Follow
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool labelled a 'perfect' team 'without any real superstars' by Italian football legend Arrigo Sacchi following huge victory over Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been likened to a 'perfect orchestra' by none other than football legend Arrigo Sacchi, who believes the German is rapidly on his way to hallowed territory among football managers. Sacchi made his name in the dug-out when he transformed AC Milan into one of the most...
chatsports.com

Liverpool 'join Arsenal in race for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic with Jurgen Klopp personally asking Reds to make offer for Serbian international striker'

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to reports, with Jurgen Klopp taking a liking to the Serbian outcast. Jovic is enduring a tough time in the Spanish capital, having scored just twice in 38 appearances since moving from Eintracht Frankfurt for £50million back in 2019.
Sports
chatsports.com

Naby Keita is 'out for a while' after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton, reveals Jurgen Klopp, but Liverpool boss says Thiago and Fabinho are 'in contention' to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Naby Keita will be 'out for a while' after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw with Brighton – but confirmed that Thiago and Fabinho were ready to return for Atletico Madrid's visit on Wednesday. Keita was forced off after just 19...
chatsports.com

Diego Simeone hints he will be snubbing Jurgen Klopp's post-match handshake AGAIN following Atletico's Champions League trip to Liverpool as he says he doesn't like the greeting and calls it 'FALSE'

Fiery Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hinted that he will once again be snubbing Jurgen Klopp's handshake when the two sides meet on Wednesday night. Simeone recently risked the ire of Klopp after storming down the tunnel following a 3-2 loss to Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano two weeks ago.
New York City, NY
266
Followers
2K+
Post
168K+
Views
LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

