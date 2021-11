Make controlling your smart home more manageable with the Shortcut Labs Flic Twist wireless smart button. It has a dimmer-like design that makes managing smart home devices intuitive and straightforward. In fact, this smart home gadget helps you take control of smart lights and speakers that might require voice assistants and apps. And this is especially helpful for more newcomers to tech, like children and seniors. That way, everyone in the house can turn on the lights and activate the alarm. What’s more, the Flic Twist works in two main ways: pushing the button or rotating the dial. But for more possibilities, you can push the button while twisting the dial. Moreover, you can rely on the Push method to trigger actions like the lighting or starting Alexa routines. That’s right; with one simple, wire-free device, every family member can control the home.

