Report: Liverpool In Hunt For Real Madrid Midfielder Federico Valverde

Liverpool have well-documented midfield issues this season, with Naby Keita, Thiago, Fabinho, James Milner, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all experiencing injury issues this season.

This has seen them get linked with a host of names such Ruben Neves of Wolves, while there is also interest in Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad.

A lot of fans have pinpointed it as an area to improve, and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde is apparently on the shortlist for future transfers.

According to a report from El Nacional, Liverpool are great admirers of Valverde and are interested in signing the 23-year-old from the Spanish capital club in the future.

Valverde has been with the Spanish giants since signing from Penarol in 2016, he has gradually been integrated into becoming a key player for Los Blancos.

He has made 114 appearances for the Spanish giants, and with Carlo Ancelotti earmarking him as one of their stars of the next decade, it will be difficult for the Reds to bring him in despite Jurgen Klopp's admiration.

The Uruguayan signed a new six-year deal earlier this year with a one billion euro release clause - so they'll demand a huge fee for the midfielder.

So it looks like purely a pipe dream, but there is no doubt Valverde would be a perfect fit in the Reds mould.

