Concerned fans have launched a petition urging Universal Studios to protect the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked from James Corden. The Late Late Show host and actor has starred in several recent movie adaptations of popular musicals. His résumé includes appearances in the absolute hairball that was Cats; Ryan Murphy's spin on The Prom; and the most recent version of Cinderella starring Camila Cabello. He also landed in Into The Woods back in 2014.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO