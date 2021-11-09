CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook says it's investigating why the #saltbae hashtag was blocked after a video showed the celebrity chef giving a golden steak to a Vietnamese communist party official

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook said it's unblocked the #saltbae hashtag and investigating why it happened. #Saltbae was blocked on Facebook days after a Vietnamese minister was filmed eating the chef's golden steak. The video was posted on Nusret Gökçe's TikTok account but removed shortly after it was uploaded. Facebook says it's looking...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 22

Truthfulwords
3d ago

I personally don't care for no man to be feeding me with a knife or his fingers steak and then pay him 1000s of dollars 🤔

Reply(2)
8
ConjosCorner
3d ago

ppl must have thought he was a capitalist but sadly no dice... he is a communist leech and that's why he is rich... read animal farm ppl

Reply(4)
4
Hellbent 706
3d ago

based on this article, Facebook is still called Facebook. I guess Meta might take while to catch on. The name reminds me of those guys that got blown up by Star Labs. Most of them turned into criminals.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Celebrity Chef#Vietnamese#Tiktok#Reuters#Turkish
BBC

Vietnamese minister criticised over 'Salt Bae' gold-plated steak dinner

A Vietnamese minister has raised eyebrows after a video showed him being hand-fed gold-plated steak by celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, known as "Salt Bae". Public security minister General To Lam was dining at the chef's famously expensive London restaurant, Nusr-e. Critics have questioned the choice of venue, with one steak...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Atlantic

The Real Reason Facebook Changed Its Name

Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
INTERNET
IFLScience

Facebook's Metaverse Is "Dystopian" And Poses "Terrifying Danger" To Humanity, Say Critics

Meta, the name of Facebook’s recent rebrand, is investing billions of dollars into a project that hopes to see the creation of the “Metaverse,” an immersive virtual reality environment in which people can interact with users and the artificial world around them. If you think that this sounds like an idea straight out of the Black Mirror writers' room, you’re not alone — a number of prominent voices have expressed their concerns with the idea.
INTERNET
