Facebook says it's investigating why the #saltbae hashtag was blocked after a video showed the celebrity chef giving a golden steak to a Vietnamese communist party official
Facebook said it's unblocked the #saltbae hashtag and investigating why it happened. #Saltbae was blocked on Facebook days after a Vietnamese minister was filmed eating the chef's golden steak. The video was posted on Nusret Gökçe's TikTok account but removed shortly after it was uploaded. Facebook says it's looking...www.businessinsider.com
Comments / 22